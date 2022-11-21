Police are appealing for help to locate a wanted man, known to frequent a number of spots in central Victoria.
Shaun Campbell, 34, is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court in relation to a number of offences.
He is described as having a thin build, blonde hair and is approximately 178cm tall with tattoos on his right lower leg of a skull with a flame.
Shaun is known to frequent the Strathdale, Kennington and Bendigo areas, specifically the Kennington Reservoir walking tracks.
He may be riding a yellow monkey bike with a red seat.
Anyone who sights Shaun or has information on his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
