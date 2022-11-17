BFNL: Positive vibes at Dragons heading into start of pre-season training

SANDHURST co-coach Ashley Connick believes the Dragons are as well-placed as they have been list-wise during his time at the club heading into the start of its BFNL pre-season.
The Dragons will kick off pre-season training next Monday with Connick - who is embarking on year five at Sandhurst - being joined at the helm as co-coach by recruit Bryce Curnow from Kerang.
"In terms of the core senior group from this year, apart from Blair (Holmes, retired) and Jeremy (Rodi), who has headed back to Mildura, they have all re-signed," Connick said this week.
"All our under-18 players who are coming into open age footy have committed as well, so we will have some really good depth.
"You always run the risk of losing guys like Billy Robertson and Layton Ross (both signed with North Bendigo) who didn't quite make it trying their hand at a lower level to play some senior footy and that happens year to year.
"I've always felt at this time of the year since I got to the club that we've been chasing our tail a little bit in terms of scrambling to replace what we've lost.
"Whereas this year I feel we're well ahead of the ledger with some good talent coming in and it feels that the list will be stronger going into next year.
"Plus, with so many talented kids coming through, we're really excited."
The Dragons are pleased to have Essendon VFL gun Sam Conforti aligning himself back with the club next year.
Conforti - who was aligned with the Cohuna Kangas this year - finished runner-up in Essendon's VFL best and fairest this year.
"Sam is going really well down at Essendon and, hopefully, we can see him a few times next year," Connick said.
"Whatever we can get him for, we'll be rapt."
Former Bendigo Pioneer Lachie Wright is joining the Dragons from Woorinen.
"He has played centre half-forward for Woorinen over the past couple of years and played some really good football there," Connick said.
"He's around six-foot-three, mobile, really fit and a good player who has also had a little bit of VFL exposure (with Carlton), so we're excited to have him."
Wright will add another key target to a Sandhurst forward line that will have some strong marking power alongside young star Cobi Maxted, veteran Matt Thornton and Sean O'Farrell.
"We're hopeful of being more potent in our forward line next year," Connick said.
"Bear (Thornton) is keen to go around again and we'd be hoping to get an injury-free year out of Sean O'Farrell and Cobi to follow on from his good season this year.
"Lachie can play some roles for us forward, but can also play a little bit down back as well, but in that forward half in particular he will have a bit of a licence to use his legs.
"We see him as that hard-leading marking option across half-forward."
The addition of Wright in attack and the versatile Curnow in defence adds to the key pillars at either end for the Dragons, while former skipper Nick Stagg is returning to the midfield after winning a Central Murray league flag at Kerang this year.
"It's great having Staggy back," Connick said.
"The last year he was with us in 2021 he had a really good season and is just one of those spiritual players who is just so hard at it.
"He's a quality player and still has some really good years ahead of him. It's always great to get a past captain back and we expect him to have another really good year for us and he probably covers the loss of Jeremy Rodi really well."
The Dragons finished fifth this year with a 10-9 record in what was a season largely spent playing catch-up after they lost their first three games.
The Dragons lost the elimination final to South Bendigo by 49 points.
