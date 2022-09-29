Sandhurst will have co-coaches in 2023, with Bryce Curnow joining Ashley Connick at the helm of the BFNL club.
Curnow returns to the BFNL after a successful stint with Kerang in the Central Murray Football League where he led the Blues to the premiership this year alongside Troy Coates.
He's also coached Calivil United to a premiership in the LVFNL, co-coached Strathfieldsaye in the BFNL in 2016 and played in the 2019 premiership side.
Aside from his coaching ability, 31-year-old Curnow also offers Sandhurst another classy key defender or key forward.
He has VFL experience, was one of the best key position players in the BFNL in his time with Strathfieldsaye and won the CMFL league medal with Kerang.
"We're rapt to have Bryce on board,'' Connick said.
"He's a talented coach, a talented player and he's a good fit for our group.
"We couldn't have found anyone better."
Connick said he welcomed the prospect of sharing the senior coaching position.
"To have coached over the last three or four years there's aspects of the job that can become a chore,'' he said.
"Getting someone in to carry some of that load, give a different voice to the group and bring in some different ideas to help make us better... we're very excited about it."
Curnow said the attraction of playing on the QEO and the Dragons' strong culture made it an easy decision to sign with the club.
"I have a number of friends at Sandhurst that I went to school with and they have a really talented young list,'' Curnow said.
"There's a challenge there for the club to get up the ladder in the seniors and the BFNL is stronger than when I left in 2019.
"That challenge appeals to me and it was the right time for me to come back to Bendigo footy.
"I had an absolute ball in Kerang, and if it wasn't for the travel I'd still be playing there, but I've just started a young family and it made sense to come back to Bendigo.
"I have a lot of good memories from my time at Kerang. My coaching under Troy (Coates) has developed. He's a great coach to coach alongside and learn from.
"Now I'm really looking forward to getting stuck in with Sandhurst."
The Dragons finished fifth in 2022 and lost the elimination final to South Bendigo.
They defeated premier Gisborne and third-placed Golden Square through the home and away season.
Curnow played most of his footy at Kerang inside forward 50, but he'd like to return to defence with the Dragons.
"I think I play my best footy at centre half-back,'' he said.
"It was more of a need basis that I played as a forward at Kerang.
"I'm looking forward to playing behind the footy and playing on some of the best forwards in the competition because there's some really exciting forwards in the league."
From this year's playing group the Dragons have lost midfielder Jeremy Rodi, who is returning home to Mildura to play alongside his brother at Merbein.
