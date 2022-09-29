Bendigo Advertiser
Bryce Curnow appointed co-coach of Sandhurst with Ashley Connick

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 29 2022 - 7:17am, first published 4:12am
Bryce Curnow and Ashley Connick will co-coach Sandhurst in 2023.

Sandhurst will have co-coaches in 2023, with Bryce Curnow joining Ashley Connick at the helm of the BFNL club.

