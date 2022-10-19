BFNL: Stagg excited to be heading home to resume career with Dragons

AFTER a season away that yielded a premiership with Kerang, the lure of pulling on his beloved maroon and blue again has Nick Stagg returning to Sandhurst.
Stagg has played 215 games for the Dragons, won a flag in 2016 and captained the side and while he enjoyed his year with Kerang in the Central Murray league, he's champing at the bit to resume his career in the Bendigo league.
"I'm coming back home and it's a really nice feeling to have made the decision," Stagg said on Thursday.
"It's one I had been tossing and turning over for probably a good month or so, but now that I've made the choice to come home I couldn't be happier.
"A lot of my good mates are still at the club... guys like Leroy (Lee Coghlan) and Bear (Matt Thornton) I've played a lot of footy with, but there's also a lot of younger guys that I'm really close to and they showed a lot in the games that I was able to watch.
"It was always going to be Kerang or Sandhurst next year and I suppose you always lean back to where your roots are and for me that is Sandhurst."
Having played all his senior football with Sandhurst, Stagg said he enjoyed the change of scenery at Kerang and the experience of playing in the Central Murray league.
"It was awesome and I can't speak highly enough of the Kerang footy club as a whole," said Stagg, who finished fourth in the Blues' best and fairest.
"The people involved at the club are amazing and that's what probably made it so hard to come back.
"It was great for a freshen up and I got to play with some good mates up there and we managed to win a flag, which was great."
Kerang defeated the Cohuna Kangas by 10 points in last month's grand final at Swan Hill, 6.11 (47) to 5.7 (37).
The Kerang premiership side featured three former Sandhurst players in Stagg, Lachlan Ross and Josh Hann.
Stagg, 31, started the season playing in the forward line before later moving into the role he has been best known during his time at Sandhurst for - the midfield.
"That grand final was a really tough game of football and when that siren went, the feeling you get makes me hungry to experience it again at Sandhurst," Stagg said.
The Kerang premiership side was co-coached by Troy Coates and Bryce Curnow.
As well as Stagg, Curnow is also headed to Sandhurst to co-coach the Dragons with Ashley Connick.
"It's good to have Bryce on board as co-coach. I learned a lot from him up there and he's certainly a very good coach from what I've experienced with the way he goes about it," Stagg said.
In what was the first completed BFNL season since 2019, the Dragons finished fifth this year, bowing out of the premiership race with a 49-point loss to South Bendigo in the elimination final.
Ruckman Hamish Hosking won the Dragons senior best and fairest ahead of midfielder Noah Walsh.
1. Hamish Hosking - 1948
2. Tanner Nally - 1526
3. Noah Walsh - 1522
4. Cobi Maxted - 1391
5. Jeremy Rodi - 1353
6. Lachlan Hood - 1348
7. Lee Coghlan - 1308
8. Jake McLean - 1244
9. James Coghlan - 1237
10. Alex Wharton - 1207
