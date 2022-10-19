Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

BFNL: Stagg excited to be heading home to resume career with Dragons

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated October 20 2022 - 4:06am, first published October 19 2022 - 11:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Stagg is headed back to Sandhurst next season after spending this year playing with Kerang. Picture by Noni Hyett.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.