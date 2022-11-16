Tearful family violence offender to walk free

A family violence offender, who assaulted his partner and then threatened to kill her in front of his own daughter, sobbed into his tissue during his appeal in the County Court where his sentence was handed down.
A court previously heard that in October 2019, the man was woken up at his home, which made him angry. He assaulted his partner and child as they tried to leave, called his partner names, threatened to kill her, "snap" the dog's neck and burn the house down with them all in it, which made his daughter fearful.
"Your offending is serious," Judge Kellie Blair said.
Judge Blair said the offender's partner and daughter should feel protected and loved by him, not fearful or abused.
She said the offending was against the man's partner and daughter, making it a domestic situation, and one traumatic enough for them to seek help.
"Domestic violence is really prevalent in our community," Judge Blair said.
Prosecutor Sandra MacDougall said the only appropriate sentence was a term of immediate imprisonment.
MORE NEWS:
His defence lawyer, Richard Revill, said his client didn't have a car to perform community work, but he'd be willing to undertake a therapeutic order.
Judge Blair said both the man's Corrections and Foresicare reports said he didn't admit to the offending.
The court heard the man had a moderate or high risk of reoffending, but he had no mental illness.
The man's forensic psychological report also said his memory was compromised and he had an emotionally unstable personality disorder which meant he had unstable emotions, and was prone to losing his temper and having outbursts of anger that were difficult to rein in.
Judge Blair said the man pled guilty so she had to take that into consideration and give the man a greater discount on his sentence as it assisted the court and the administration of justice during a busy period.
The judge said the man had been placed on Community Corrections Orders (CCO) in the past and wanted to give him one that he could complete and one to help him manage his anger.
"There's still place for rehabilitation in your case," she said.
Judge Blair sentenced the man to a six-month CCO, meaning he will be released from custody immediately.
The offender had already served 277 days of Pre Sentence Detention (PSD).
If you or someone you know needs support, contact:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.