Police have charged a man following a stabbing in Bull Street at 12.05am on Sunday morning that left a 22-year-old man with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
A 20-year-old Jackass Flat man who was arrested on Sunday has been charged with affray, intentionally cause injury, recklessly cause injury, assault with weapon, traffick cannabis, possess cannabis and fail to comply with direction to assist.
He was bailed to appear at Bendigo Magistrates' Court on April 6, 2023.
Police believe the incident occurred a licensed venue on Bull Street around 12.05am on Sunday and involved multiple people.
A 24-year-old Jackass Flat man was arrested on Monday and interviewed in relation to the incident. He was released pending further inquiries. Police are continuing their investigations.
One man has been arrested and police are searching for other offenders following a stabbing in a late-night venue in Bendigo.
Victoria Police believe a man was stabbed in the lower body after an altercation with a number of people at a licensed venue on Bull Street around 12.05am on Sunday, November 13.
The 22-year old Bendigo man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
On Sunday, police raided an address in Jackass Flat where they arrested a 20-year-old man.
Police are still searching for a number of outstanding offenders who left the scene overnight.
Investigations into the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.
Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
