Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Police investigating stabbing at late-night Bull Street venue

Updated November 16 2022 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

Police have charged a man following a stabbing in Bull Street at 12.05am on Sunday morning that left a 22-year-old man with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.