BEING mayor might "look a little different" on Rosie Annear.
"But I am a little different, so that's OK," the new Mount Alexander Shire boss said after councillors unanimously elected her along with deputy Matthew Driscoll.
The third-year Castlemaine Ward councillor took the reins on Tuesday night with a characteristically heartfelt speech.
"I have done some really dumb stuff in my life, especially as a teenager," she said.
"But I am proud to say that the community service, representation and advocacy that I am able to provide as a councillor is helping me make amends for my less-than-glory days."
Cr Annear is upfront about the struggles she has faced in her life.
She notes on her LinkedIn profile that she has experienced a "history of mental health problems, trauma, and substance use, but [am] getting better".
Among other things, Cr Annear is a teen mental health instructor and trained peer supporter passionate about wellbeing and suicide prevention.
She also "bakes great cakes", a skill she doubtless harnesses as a kitchen specialist for a school's food program.
Cr Annear used Tuesday's speech to thank fellow councillors, council staff, friends, family and the community for their help as she became a more comfortable and confident elected official.
"It was not that long ago, in 2019, that I was going through one of the hardest times of my life, and I felt pretty hopeless," she said.
"But things shift and change, as they do. And 2020 was a year of great healing and great hope for me."
Cr Annear ran for council to show that anyone could do it and "you didn't need to be anything other than what you are to have your voice heard".
She also wanted to give back to the community that had helped her at her best and worst.
"Your kind words and faith in me buoyed me up for when times are tough," she told Mount Alexander Shire residents during Tuesday's speech.
"And to those who've been less than kind, well, I've learned that you can't make everyone happy."
Being a councillor was just about the strangest thing Cr Annear felt she had ever done, other than being a parent.
And just like having children, the role had come with an incredible sense of honour.
"I am excited and ready for the next year. Thankyou for putting your faith in me, and giving me the chance to be mayor," she said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
