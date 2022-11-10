EXPERTS have issued an "initial flood watch" warning for large parts of Victoria including the Campaspe and Loddon river catchment areas.
Minor flooding could wash into parts of northern and southern Victoria from Sunday, with major flooding possible in the state's north east.
The Bureau of Meteorology expects multiple weather troughs to move across the state over coming days.
Showers and thunderstorms could wash through from Thursday afternoon and into Friday, with more rainfall on Saturday.
The bureau expects heavier falls on Sunday.
It has forecast isolated, minor flooding from Thursday and more widespread river level rises over the weekend and into next week.
Victoria's already saturated water catchments have already flooded this spring and emergency authorities have urged people to remain alert for repeats into summer.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.