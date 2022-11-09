Dozens of green thumbs were busy in the Conservatory Gardens on Thursday morning for the return of the Bendigo Tulip Dig.
It was the first time the tulip dig has been held since 2019 with the pandemic preventing the event from being held in 2020 and 2021.
The dig sees residents able to bag a bunch of bulbs and propagate them at home for next year.
City of Greater Bendigo horticulture team leader Leigh White said about 53,000 tulips were planted for this year's display.
"The last few years we've dug them up ourselves and then taken down to Pepper Green Farm," Mr White said. "That's a lot of work for us to get them out of the ground.
"It's really popular and good for the community but it's good for us. It saves us a lot of work. We would have been spending a week or so doing it ourselves whereas this is two hours and it's basically done and we'll just tidy up after."
When gates opened and people paid for their bags, it was clear many participants were experienced with some flocking to specific garden beds for specific coloured tulips.
"People know what they want when they come in here," Mr White said. "It's a good glimpse of society here in the two hour stint."
Mr White said the tulips bloomed later than usual this year due to the cooler spring.
"It stayed cooler for longer that's why we're in probably a week or 10 days later than we normally would be doing the dig," he said.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
