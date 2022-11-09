Member for Bendigo East and deputy premier of Victoria, Jacinta Allan will contest her seventh state election at this month's poll.
Ms Allan won the seat at the 1999 vote, becoming the youngest ever elected female parliamentarian.
She now holds several portfolios, including Minister for Transport Infrastructure, Minister for the Suburban Rail Loop and most recently Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery.
In June she was named deputy leader of the Labor party, as the Andrews Labor government seeks re-election for a second time.
But in the lead up to the election, Ms Allan said her main focus is her seat of Bendigo East, which she won with 62.11 per cent of the two-party preferred vote in 2018.
"Bendigo East was never a Labor seat until we won it in 1999, it had always been held by the Liberal party," she said "It's always been a marginal seat and it's never a seat that I or the Labor party have taken for granted.
"My focus is always on Bendigo East, it's always on the community I was born in, grew up in and now raise my own family with my husband in, that's very much my strong focus.
"The opportunity to have those additional portfolios and responsibilities as deputy premier gives me an opportunity to deliver on a broader statewide basis, but it's very much built on the heart and soul that's in Bendigo."
Ms Allan said maintaining strong employment in Bendigo is a key focus for her at this election, and projects such as the new Bendigo GovHub and the Law Courts are examples of the state government "investing in Bendigo".
She said the constructions of the new buildings and the services they deliver are important for the growth of the region.
The Bendigo Advertiser recently surveyed readers to find out what issues they cared about most ahead of the election.
Integrity in government topped the list.
Ms Allan said she's not surprised as issues of integrity and transparency were big topics during the federal election.
"We've seen a federal election that was run on those issues where a community across the country had become frustrated and disillusioned by the way the Morrison Liberal government really acted in a way people felt quite uncomfortable with," she said.
She said transparency and integrity involves "making sure decisions of government are made in a way that's consistent with what the community expects and are seeking".
"When it comes to projects in my portfolio, if we say we're going to do a project, we do that project... even at times when the delivery of those projects becomes quite challenging," she said.
So far, Ms Allan has made election commitments for Huntly and White Hills Primary Schools of $13.18 million and $9.23 million respectively.
In September, Liberal leader Matthew Guy announced a pledge of $15.5 million for the gallery upgrade if he wins the state election in November.
The Labor party is yet to commit to the project despite it being the City of Greater Bendigo's top priority ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
The planning of the Commonwealth Games has commenced, with the site of Bendigo's athletes' village revealed, however there hasn't been an announcement on funding.
