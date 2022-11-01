Bendigo Advertiser
Castlemaine business incubator Workspace receives $3m from state government

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 1 2022 - 5:53am, first published 1:30am
CEO Rebecca Dempsey and director Jim Norris (left) with other Workspace directors, staff and business members and local member Maree Edwards.

Business incubator Workspace Australia will be made sustainable into the future and will nurture more businesses after relocating its Castlemaine operations with $3 million in funding from the state government, a director of the not-for profit organisation says.

