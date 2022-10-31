The demolition of a former nurses quarters in Castlemaine is one of three health infrastructure projects set to go ahead in Mt Alexander shire after Dhelkaya Health received $1.2 million in funding from the state government's Regional Health Infrastructure Fund.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards officially announced the funding for Dhelkaya - the entity created from the merger of Castlemaine Health, Maldon Hospital and CHIRP Community Health last year - on Monday - although the Advertiser reported news of the grants last week.
Dhelkaya Health's executive director of corporate services Jason Stevens said the former nurses quarters had been "a major risk" for [the health service] and also for the community".
"So to receive funding from the department to allow us to make the site safe by demolishing what is a redundant asset is really beneficial and we look forward to being able to deliver it and create a safer environment up in that zone," Mr Stevens said.
While Mr Stevens said the funding didn't extend beyond the 'dilapidated' building's demolition, Ms Edwards said a lot of work was being done "behind the scenes" on a proposal for a health hub to be built on the site.
In addition to the demolition, for which it received $418,000, Dhelkaya will spend $318,000 to re-develop the reception area of Castlemaine hospital to create a dedicated space for storage of "sterile stock" in order to meet new accreditation requirements. Sterile stock - for instance, items used during surgery - are currently stored outside the main hospital building.
Just under half a million dollars ($494,860) has also been allocated from the fund for work to improve fire safety and bushfire resistance at Castlemaine and Maldon hospitals.
The funds would enable "preventative type of works and some reviews of our systems and maintenance inside the building to ensure that we're safer if [fire] does become an issue," Mr Stevens said.
The acting CEO described the funding, which would help manage the health service's ageing buildings, as "fantastic".
"Any type of funding a health service can get to enhance our infrastructure is invaluable and we're really grateful for the funding we've received," he said.
