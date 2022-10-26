No Surrender hung tough in the closing stages to win the final race on the card, the Filkel Bm78 Handicap (1400m), to book a place in the final of next Thursday's Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Series.
Ridden by apprentice Matthew Chadwick and trained by Jack Laing, No Surrender won by a long head from Polanco.
Result:
1st - No Surrender
2nd - Polanco
3rd - Drop The Mic
4th - Our Lone Star
We're down to the last race of the day, which means the last of Mr Iles' race day predictions.
It was a highly emotional win for the Echuca training team of Michael Cornish and Donna Gaskin as The Talking Toff prevailed in the the Big Al's Water BM70 Handicap (1600m).
The Talking Toff fought on strongly to win in a photo finish for first, second and third the day after Donna's father, Norm, passed away.
"Norm was very big with us in the stable; the owners rang us up today and said we understand if you want to scratch him," Cornish said.
"But we said if we scratched this horse today Norm would be absolutely livid; that's the kind of person he was.
"When I rang Neil (Farley, jockey) I said Norm will be riding with you today and he'll help you steer him.
"He's a tricky horse, but I think with Norm's help we got him home."
Result:
1st - The Talking Toff
2nd - Kaituku
3rd - Play On Words
4th - Schultzy
Jockey Harry Coffey has won a second Group 3 Apiam Bendigo Cup in a row, saluting aboard High Emocean in this afternoon's 2400m feature race.
Trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, High Emocean won a thrilling Bendigo Cup by a 0.2 lengths from Port Phillip, with Verimili rounding out the placings in third.
Twelve months earlier Coffey won the Bendigo Cup aboard Wentwood.
This time, though, Coffey was able to celebrate his Cup win in front of a crowd after last year's race had been run without a crowd.
"There's a massive ownership group here and she got an almighty roar," Coffey said.
"I think she deserved it. It was her race to win; she was up amongst it doing the work carting the field up and she got the job done, so it was well deserved for her."
The locally-trained Wertheimer by Matthew Enright ran fourth.
1st - High Emocean
2nd - Port Phillip
3rd - Verimili
4th - Wertheimer
5th - Glint Of Hope
6th - Nobel Heights
7th - Dadoozdart
Top-notch racing reporter Kieran Iles has provided us with his predictions ahead of today's feature race.
Stablemates Court Deep and Secret Glamour fought out the finish of the Bendigo Locksmiths BM70 Handicap (1300m).
Both trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Court Deep edged out Secret Glamour by a neck in a thrilling finish to the sixth race on the card.
"He just kept finding more and more every time I asked him; he will obviously be better over further (distance)," jockey Celine Gaudray said.
"It was a really tough performance from this horse today.
"I could feel him (Secret Glamour) coming, but he just kept fighting and was really strong."
The victory was a sixth career win from 20 career starts for six-year-old gelding Court Deep and his first since saluting in the Penshurst Cup on November 21 last year.
Air Defence for Bendigo trainer Shane Fliedner finished fourth.
Fliedner also saddled up Salute To The Sun, which ran seventh, while the Brent Stanley-trained Eitilt, also ridden by Jett Stanley, was last in the field of 10.
Result:
1st - Court Deep
2nd - Secret Glamour
3rd - He's Xceptional
4th - Air Defence
The father-son duo of Brent and Jet Stanley combined for an emotional win with El Salto in the Catanach's Jewellers BM64 Handicap (1100m).
It was the first winner for jockey Jett aboard a horse trained by his father, Brent.
"There's photos of me when I was two-years-old dressed up in silks sitting on our pet dog pretending to be a jockey," Jett said after the win.
"I've always wanted to be a jockey and as soon as Dad turned into a horse trainer I just wanted to ride a winner for him.
"I'm definitely never going to forget that... that's a special win.
"As well as his son riding El Salto, it was also a home track Cup day win for Brent Stanley.
"To have him (Jett) ride his first winner for me is a very proud moment," Brent said.
Result:
1st - El Salto
2nd - Outstanding Reward
3rd - Obfuscation
4th - Broadside Armour
The Bendigo Advertiser's racing reporter Kieran Iles caught up with local trainer Matthew Enright ahead of today's feature race.
The Enright-trained Wertheimer is the only Bendigo runner in the feature race of the day, the Apiam Bendigo Cup which jumps at 4pm.
After days of rain which has left a heavy track, Enright said it was going to be a challenge for the five-year-old in the $500,000 race.
"The track has come up heavy, but we're going to get through it," Enright said.
"Everything seems in order, but it's going to be a big ask coming from his rating and the weight which he has been allocated.
"But we're in the race and it's hard to get into them so we're going to have a crack. Fingers crossed it all works."
Noble Nightowl made it three wins in his past five starts by winning the Bendigo District RSL BM78 Handicap (1100m).
At juicy odds of $21, the four-year-old continued his good form by saluting by a length-and-a-half from Neverstandingstill.
Noble Nightowl's past five starts now includes wins at Bendigo, his hometrack Benalla (September 23) and Corowa (July 25).
Noble Nightowl was ridden by Madison Lloyd for trainer Russell Osborne.
Result:
1st - Noble Nightowl
2nd - Neverstandingstill
3rd - Whozyadeeler
4th - Maritana
Kieran captures Bendigo trainer Matthew Enright saddling up Whoyzadeeler for race four of Cup Day.
Winning jockey and trainer only had praise for Jukila after the gelding's race three victory.
"He's just an unbelievable athlete and went so well today," Payne said.
"I was hoping to lead. When he can get into a rhythm that he's learning as he gets older, he goes up another level and luckily enough the speed was genuine enough that he got to settle pretty well.
"I didn't want to take over (the lead) so early from home because he'd had a break and I wasn't sure about his fitness, but he was going so well that I didn't want to disappoint him.
"He was going so strong all the way to the line."
Michelle Payne trained and rode Jukila to a win in the No Fuss Event Hire BM64 Handicap (2400m).
At odds of $9.60 it was the 50th career start for the eight-year-old gelding, who notched win number eight.
Result:
1st - Jukila
2nd - Outback Jack
3rd - Red Song
4th - Donatrice
Winning trainer Anthony Chibnall was ultimately very pleased with Deekay's performance in race two of today's events.
"It was impressive," he said. "He did some work to get to the lead and just kept going. Very good."
Jason Maskiell, the jockey aboard Deekay, said he "just believed in (Deekay) today".
"He's better off when he's a chaser and he really floated in front today," the winning jockey said.
"Especially at the last 100 (metres), he was waiting for them.
"I think he will be a blinkers horse down the track, but he's doing it off raw ability at the moment."
Here is Mr Iles predictions ahead of the No Fuss Event Hire Bm64 Handicap.
Deekay made it two wins from three starts with victory in the Bet365 3yo Handicap (1300m).
Deekay won by two lengths with jockey Jason Maskiell aboard ahead of Street Delight, with Veloce Carro finishing third.
Deekay is trained by Kilmore's Anthony Chibnall.
Today's win followed Deekay's last-start victory at Pakenham 10 days ago.
Result:
1st - Deekay
2nd - Street Delight
3rd - Veloce Carro
4th - Unseen Ruler
"It was super impressive," the winning jockey said. "The stable were full of confidence coming into today.
"Obviously the wet track and first starters, you don't know until the pressure comes on."
"(Tasman Park) ticked all the boxes at home. He began really good and traveled nicely behind in what was a hot speed.
"On the corner he was fine when put under pressure.
"I just peeled out and he and he came on really nicely and did it very easily. Huge upside and I think he'll go well on top of the ground.
"It's the start of his career and onwards and upwards for him."
Reporter Alex Gretgrix has captured the start of today's Fashions on the Field.
Four-year-old gelding Tasman Park has won the opening race on Bendigo Cup day.
On debut Tasman Park won the BRB Electrical Maiden Plate for trainer Michael Moroney.
Favourite Tasman Park was guided to victory by jockey Jamie Mott.
The placings included Eileanaur in third for Bendigo trainer Brent Stanley.
1st - Tasman Park
2nd - Futuristic
3rd - Eileanaur
4th - Songman
Sports reporter Kieran Iles himself has shared with us his predictions for each race, which we will be bringing you as the day unfolds.
For race one, the BRB Electrical Maiden Plate, Mr Iles has backed:
For the first Cup Day since 2019 crowds have started rolling into Bendigo Jockey Club to enjoy a day at the races.
The Bendigo Advertiser is here to make sure you don't miss a thing - whether you're there or watching at home - with it's rolling coverage of all the fashions, races, colour and more.
Reporters Kieran Iles and Alex Gretgrix are trackside today with our photographers Darren Howe and Brendan McCarthy, bringing you the latest information.
RELATED STORIES
Trusty sport reporter Kieran Iles has provided a list of times to pop in your diaries, all the race day information you'll be needing ahead of today's event.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.