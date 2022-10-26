Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Cup

Bendigo Cup 2022: Catch up on the fashion, racing, colour and more right here

By The Bendigo Advertiser
Updated October 26 2022 - 6:57am, first published 1:00am
NO SURRENDER BOOKS PLACE IN FINAL OF COUNTRY SERIES WITH RACE NINE WIN

No Surrender closes out Bendigo Cup Day by winning the final race on the card, the Filkel BM78 Handicap. Picture by George Sal/Racing Photos.

No Surrender hung tough in the closing stages to win the final race on the card, the Filkel Bm78 Handicap (1400m), to book a place in the final of next Thursday's Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Series.

