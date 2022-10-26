Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Catherine McAuley College Bendigo students offer VCE advice

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
October 26 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students give last-minute VCE advice as cohort sits English exam

Secondary school students across central Victoria sat their VCE English exam on Wednesday to kick off a busy three weeks of preparation for their future careers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.