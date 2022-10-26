Students give last-minute VCE advice as cohort sits English exam

Secondary school students across central Victoria sat their VCE English exam on Wednesday to kick off a busy three weeks of preparation for their future careers.
The cohort at Catherine McAuley College Bendigo is no exception and some high-achieving students shared their study methods and advice for their fellow year 12s, as well as for younger students.
Lily Jones already has her foot in the door at the University of Melbourne where she studies extension physics, and she has her eye set on the city to study aerospace engineering at RMIT next year.
The Melbourne University extension program is open to students who have completed VCE physics and mathematical methods (methods) with study scores placing them in around the top 15 per cent in the state.
In addition to successfully completing those prerequisite subjects last year, Lily is busy studying specialist mathematics, chemistry, Indonesian and English language.
While she said it was a stressful time, the realisation her secondary school life is nearing an end had not quite hit home yet.
"It's kind of weird. I suppose there is a bit of stress, but it almost doesn't feel like it's real," she said.
"And then I've been studying for so long that it kind of feels like it's almost natural preparing for them.
"I feel like there's definitely a level of stress [among the cohort], but also sort of just relief that we're so close to the end of it."
Some of Lily's key techniques for study have been to have study groups outside of school to keep a social aspect and a balance.
She has also made the most of lunchtime classes and all the support and resources from teachers after school.
"They also run practice exams in the gym on the weekends which have been really nice," Lily said.
Jiya Patel also studied two subjects last year - methods and chemistry - and this year is studying specialist mathematics, physics, biology and literature.
Her initial thoughts of tackling six subjects this year alone were that it would not be fun.
"When you're back in year nine, you have very high expectations because tests back then are so much easier and then the content in year 12 is much harder," Jiya said.
"So [some of my results] didn't fit those year nine expectations but I was still happy with them."
While Jiya is still not certain of the path she wants to pursue post year 12, she is considering a Bachelor of Science, but she does know that she is handling the stress this year better than in 2021.
"What happened last year was the biggest stress hit," she said. "I was not dealing with it.
"My sleeping schedule, in terms of eating, exercising, I wasn't keeping up with that and it just causes stress and that stopped me from doing the work as well.
"This year, I've been managing better because I've made sure that I've been socialising enough.
"I've been actually exercising enough, I've been trying to get enough sleep and I've just been pacing myself like planning how many exams I should be doing and what I should be doing.
"And if I don't do as much as I would have liked, I'm not beating myself as much as last year."
Jiya's top advice for current and future VCE students is not to procrastinate and to do a year 12 subject in year 11 where possible.
"Just experience it and get through it," she said.
"You just end up learning a lot of things about yourself.
"Also, I would say, start practice exams as early as you can start revision at the end of term two to start going over things start.
"Spend 15 minutes a day, kind of going over stuff."
Lochlan Eastwood is studying specialist mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology and English language this year after studying maths methods last year.
He said some of his subjects fed into each other which was particularly helpful, and called specialists - a notoriously difficult subject - rewarding.
"It is especially good for the problem solving and thinking because that comes up a lot in exams now, especially to stretch the state [marks] apart because they're a pretty good cohort," Lochlan said.
"So over time, you build up this really good set of skills and ability to move problems around looking at things differently."
Lochlan is hoping to pursue science in Melbourne next year and agreed that finding balance is essential for year 12.
"Everyone sort of says it, but finding ways to have a break from things and being efficient with your time is an important thing," he said.
"My teachers have been really good at sort of prioritising independence and supporting learning rather than I want to say spoon-feeding, just giving you everything, because that's where I think the richness of school comes in.
"School is more so about becoming a better learner, rather than it is learning a subject."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
