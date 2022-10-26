Bendigo Advertiser
'Tough and quiet' Daniels earns praise after top performance against Dallas

AP
By Anthony Pinda
October 26 2022
Dyson Daniels put on a top performance against the Dallas Mavericks to earn praise from both team-mates and Pelicans coach Willie Green.

Bendigo basketball product Dyson Daniels scored his first points as an NBA player during the New Orleans Pelicans' win over Dallas on Wednesday.

