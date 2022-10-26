'Tough and quiet' Daniels earns praise after top performance against Dallas

Bendigo basketball product Dyson Daniels scored his first points as an NBA player during the New Orleans Pelicans' win over Dallas on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old was on court for 22 minutes during the two-point home win over the Dallas Mavericks, final scores 113-111.
Showing his talent at both ends of the court he clocked up 11 points shooting 4-5, one three-pointer (1-1), three rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Daniels' opportunity to shine against the Mavericks came after both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram were sidelined due to injury.
In what marked his longest time on court this season, Daniels was handed the tough challenge of defending Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic.
His performance covering Doncic earned praise from team-mate Trey Murphy III.
"He's 19 years old which is crazy to me," he said during the post-match press conference.
"I was at Rice University at 19, I promise I wasn't guarding anybody in the NBA.
"Just shows how advanced he is. I was super proud of him."
Pelicans head coach Willie Green also shared the same sentiment by describing Daniels as "tough and quiet with inner-strength".
"It's impressive...his approach every day is the same. He comes in early, gets his work in and doesn't back down." Green said during the post-match press conference.
"I think we saw a bit of that tonight.
"It's a credit to who he is as a person, his family and how he was brought up.
"He is 19 but he doesn't act like it. Poised, tough, quiet and another young guy we're grateful to have."
Being a public holiday on Wednesday because of the 2022 Apiam Bendigo Cup, Daniels' family were able to watch all of the action back home.
"Absolutely, " Daniels' father Ricky said.
"We were all locked in and the holiday couldn't have come at a better time."
More than anything they were excited to see him in action in what was the biggest game of his career so far.
"We always want to see him as part of something special, but even better was that he was able to contribute," Ricky said.
"He understands that he belongs and if he continues to put in the work then more opportunities will come.
"When you work hard enough then it will always happen."
Daniels was selected as pick number eight in the NBA Draft earlier this year and went on to make his debut against the Brooklyn Nets last week during the Pelicans 130-108 win.
Daniels had just over three minutes of game time in his debut, subbing in late to get his first taste of official NBA action.
The 19-year-old's first official NBA stat was an assist to team-mate Larry Nance Jr., while he also dished out an assist that led to a three-pointer made by Jose Alvarado.
Pelicans now hit the road for an away clash against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.
