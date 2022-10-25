The people of Bendigo will finally have the chance to frock and suit up on one of the city's biggest days in its sporting calendar.
Organisers have been busily putting the pieces together before the Bendigo Cup takes place on Wednesday.
Bendigo Jockey Club acting chief executive Sue Opie said it wasn't all a bed of roses.
"It's been tough with all the rain we've had this year, but it's all coming together quite nicely," she said.
"Especially with the beautiful sunshine we had (on Tuesday), it's all very exciting."
Ms Opie said organisers hoped for a large crowd.
"We're hoping to have around 7000 plus, which is the size we had pre-COVID-19, but we also know floods may not make that possible," she said.
"We know a lot of people usually come from those flood-affected regions."
After three years off the course, Ms Opie hoped this would be an event to remember.
"We will have so much on offer, from a big fashions on the field marquee to live music throughout the day," she said.
"I'm looking forward to seeing everyone dressed up and out and about.
OTHER STORIES:
Despite the decent weather leading up to the event, Ms Opie did have some advice for women attending.
"If I could tell them anything it would be to get out the wedges and suitable shoes," she said.
"The track is slowly drying out, but we don't want people getting stuck in the grass."
While the day is set to be a colourful day full of fun, Bendigo Police have said they will be out in force to keep people safe on the day.
Senior Sergeant Della Nihill said there would be a "visual police presence" both on and off the track.
"This is such a good event and we want people to enjoy themselves, but we don't want to see people getting hurt either," she said.
Senior Sergeant Nihill warned race-goers officers would be keeping an eye out for public drunkenness and more.
MORE NEWS: Man appeals sentence due to ill health
"We encourage people to utilise public transport to get to and from the course," she said.
"There will also be a lot of pedestrians around so we ask drivers to be aware and safe too.
"We don't want to be the fun police, but we want to make sure everyone gets home safely after a good day."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.