Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

City gets ready for first Bendigo Cup in three years

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated October 25 2022 - 8:36pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Susan Jennings enjoys the Bendigo Cup in 2019. Picture by Darren Howe

The people of Bendigo will finally have the chance to frock and suit up on one of the city's biggest days in its sporting calendar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.