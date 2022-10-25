Jockey club's renovation off and racing as Bendigo Cup returns

An expanded female jockey room will be built as part of a renovation at the Bendigo Jockey Club.
The renovation will also see a new stewards room and jockey's lounge included in an upgrade to the pavilion at the Bendigo Racecourse.
Racing minister Anthony Carbines will announce funding worth $201,000 through the Victorian Racing Industry to help the renovation.
Mr Carbines said the expansion of the female jockey room would cater for the increasing number of female riders in the sport.
"I'm thrilled to ... announce this important jockey room upgrade which will ensure the growing number of outstanding female riders have the best facilities available, just like we've been doing at racecourses around the state," he said.
The renovation is one of several upgrades at the Bendigo Racecourse since 2019, with the government having invested more than $1.15 million in racing infrastructure in Bendigo with the latest being an improved inside track surface.
Mr Carbines also announced $20,000 from the state government's Raceday Attraction Program to support Bendigo Jockey Club to put on this year's Bendigo Cup.
Bendigo Jockey Club chairman Jack Lyons said the club was grateful for the state government's ongoing support of the racecourse.
"We're excited to open our gates to welcome back a full house of families and fans for the Bendigo Cup for the first time in three years," Mr Lyons said.
Today's Bendigo Cup race meeting will be the first to be held in front of crowds since 2019 with thousands expected to go through the gates.
"I can't wait to see this famous racecourse packed with fans once again and a great day of racing and entertainment enjoyed by all," Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan said.
State government racing investment in Bendigo since 2019 has also seen funds go to the Bendigo Harness Racing Club ($312,000) and the Bendigo Greyhound Association ($298,000).
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson.
