Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Floods

LIVE BLOG WEDNESDAY: Bureau of Meteorology says Murray River at Echuca peaked below 95 metres AHD

Updated October 26 2022 - 5:50am, first published October 25 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This flood blog is provided free to readers during the emergency event unfolding across our region on Tuesday, and will include essential community information and updates as reported by the Bendigo Advertiser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.