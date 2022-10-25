This flood blog is provided free to readers during the emergency event unfolding across our region on Tuesday, and will include essential community information and updates as reported by the Bendigo Advertiser.
The Elmore Field Days site will be available for flood relief after an agreement was made between its committee and the state government.
Public relations officer for Field Days, Derek Shotton, said the committee is happy to help during the flood crisis and determined to provide the best possible scenarios for people.
"We were rapt to be able to do it... we were able to turn it around in four days and finalise the agreement with the government," he said.
"The committee was very excited and we started negotiating and mapping all the things we could."
The site is about 30,000 square metres in size with power, water and sullage amenities. It has previously been used for Scouts events and other fairs and exhibitions.
While the Field Days committee is not yet sure how many people will access the site, Mr Shotton said people will have to go through the state government emergency process.
Rochester Secondary College students will be welcome at Bendigo Secondary College from Wednesday.
The college said buses running to the Bendigo school would come at no extra cost to families and will be leaving Rochester at 9am and returning at 3.20pm daily.
"We have a leadership meeting on Thursday, this week, to refine details," the school said.
"We are hoping staff can visit the site on Wednesday, November 2, with classes to start on Thursday, November 3."
Rochester Secondary College will continue to work with the education department, it said.
A flood warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology says the Murray River at Echuca was peaking on Tuesday evening.
The update issued at 4pm on Tuesday said the Murray River at Echuca was at a level of 94.94 metres AHD with major flooding .
"Floodwaters from the Campaspe and Goulburn rivers combined with flows down the Murray River have caused major flooding at Echuca and Moama," the flood update read.
Read more:
"River levels at Echuca Wharf have exceeded the October, 1993 (94.77 m AHD), and November, 1975 (94.80 m AHD), floods and (is) currently peaking slightly below 95 metres AHD."
The Bureau expects the Murray to remain around 94.90 metres in Echuca into Wednesday.
Further downstream, the Murray River at Torrumbarry Weir may peak around 7.85 metres over the weekend with major flooding.
On Tuesday afternoon, Gannawarra Shire mayor Charlie Gillingham expected Kerang residents to be fully isolated by Wednesday with water starting to spill over the one remaining route out of town.
Cr Gillingham said floodwaters were now affecting the Benjeroop-Lake Charm Road and the Department of Transport would decide whether to shut it.
"If it gets water over it past the Benjeroop Bridge, they'll shut that and no-one will be able to get to Swan Hill," he said.
The Bureau's flood warning for the Loddon River said major flooding is easing from Loddon Weir to Kerang but downstream of Loddon Weir was at 6.32 metres and rising on Tuesday afternoon.
The Loddon River at Murray Valely Highway Bridge in Kerang was at 77.81 metres AHD and easing slowly with major flooding still occurring. The bridge is likely to remain around the major flood level (77.80m) into Wednesday.
Renewed river rises are also occurring along the Loddon River catchment upstream of Laanecoorie including Newstead.
The Campaspe River at Rochester was measuring 112.15 metres AHD and was rising but expected to stay below the minor flood level of 113 metres AHD.CR
Moderate flooding is occurring along the Campaspe River downstream of Rochester.
At Charlton the Avoca River is causing minor flooding with river levels at 4.96 metres and rising to potenitally reach around 5.10 metres into Wednesday.
Flood levels are expected to stay above the minor flood level of four metres into Wednesday with further river level rises upstream expected.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.