Authorities are defending a temporary flood levee built through residential streets of a northern Victoria town as the Murray River peaks.
Some affected Echuca residents are reportedly considering legal action after the structure was built to protect the centre of town, with others living on the so-called "wrong side" told their houses would likely be inundated.
Resident Jemima Lewis told ABC Radio she was "gobsmacked" to see water pumped on to that "wrong side" on Tuesday morning, where many residents were still without power.
"It's just disgraceful to see that in this community and in this area after everything we've been going through," Ms Lewis said.
"To see my neighbours having the pumps turned into their backyards instead of sensibly down towards the current where the water can keep moving.
"It's just unfathomable."
Victorian Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said a couple of hundred homes had been impacted by flooding in Echuca so far.
Mr Crisp said he was not across the details of the incident but residents understood the levee would affect some properties.
"It's about managing risk and it goes without saying it's extremely unfortunate for those people who will be impacted," he told the ABC.
"But again, my understanding from some of those homes that have been impacted that they were supportive of the approach being taken by emergency services in the broader community."
OTHER STORIES
Campaspe Shire Council has said it was "not consulted" on the levee's location or design.
The organisation released a statement saying Emergency Management Victoria was responsible for the wall and was a result of a "multi-agency approach".
"There are a number of questions and rumours circulating in the community relating to past flood events and whether the appropriate action has been taken," the statement said.
"The role of local government in an emergency is to support the response and recovery effort and support its residents.
"In this instance, Campaspe Shire staff are operating the Emergency Relief Centre at the Echuca South Basketball Stadium."
The council also said a range of staff had worked across the municipality since the flooding started to respond to issues as they arise.
Mr Crisp said he understood local government had been engaged in discussions about the levee.
With Australian Associated Press
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.