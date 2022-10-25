Green thumbs at the ready as city's popular tulip dig returns

The City of Greater Bendigo's popular Tulip Dig will return after a two-year absence.
Pandemic restrictions forced the dig into hibernation but big crowds are expected to line-up ahead of the 9am start on November 10 in the Conservatory Gardens.
"The Tulip Dig is an extremely popular event with many gardeners keen to secure some bargain priced bulbs to display in their own gardens in the future," Mr Mitchell said.
"We are expecting big crowds of people of all ages on the day and are asking participants to show respect to others when digging for bulbs as aggressive behaviour will not be tolerated."
Entry to the dig will cost $5 per bag with council staff setting a three-bag limit on local green thumbs. The event is cashless with payment by Eftpos only.
Parks staff will pre-loosen the soil in the garden beds with only small hand trowels and digging tools are permitted to retrieve bulbs.
"No shovels or hoes can be brought into the gardens for safety reasons on the day," Mr Mitchell said.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
