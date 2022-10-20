The Lockington Hotel is helping flood victims and volunteers in the best way they know - keeping people fed and watered.
With the help of a number of food donations from locals and businesses, chef Sam Fuller has been providing free meals for emergency workers and people displaced by flood water.
Since starting last weekend, the Lockington pub team has served up more than 500 free meals for people in need of a feed.
"We're just doing a fair bit of community relief," Ms Fuller said. "We've been just offering free dinner for everyone that's been flood-affected that wants to come to the area.
"I think that it's the only thing that we could offer. It's super difficult because there's not much you can offer. Especially at the beginning when you know the water's still there.
"Our local little supermarket across the road has been amazing in donating meat and things for our barbecues. A lot of local women off the farms around the area have brought food in as well."
Around the small town it is clear how far locals have pushed out the welcome mat.
As well as being full of information about roads in and our of the area, locals have been operating a relief centre at the community centre and made space for people to park caravans or pitch tents.
"We've got people staying here and caravans out the back and lots of caravans and relief in the town," Ms Fuller said.
"There are people from Rochester and we've just started getting some residents from Echuca as well.
"We have also seen families of people from Rochester, who have come up from all different places to help them with the clean-up."
Ms Fuller said the pub planned to help out as long as people needed it.
"We've had a few big groups in and the SES - we fed them as well," she said. "It's probably anywhere from 50 to 100 meals a night. We're continuing for the ones that want it.
"We just want people to be safe on the roads and don't drive through the floodwaters. The SES are busy enough as it is.
"We're also watching Echuca now - they're going to need the support."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
