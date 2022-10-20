Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Lockington Hotel has served up more than 500 free meals to flood victims - so far

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
October 20 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lockington Hotel chef Sam Fuller has been heading up a free meals program for people affected by the floods. Picture by Darren Howe

The Lockington Hotel is helping flood victims and volunteers in the best way they know - keeping people fed and watered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.