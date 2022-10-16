Prime minister Anthony Albanese toured some of Victoria's flood affected regions on Sunday, saying the federal government was ready to provide support for flood victims.
Accompanied by Victoria premier Daniel Andrews and Bendigo MP Lisa Chester, Mr Albanese spent an hour at the incident control centre in Epsom.
During his visit Mr Albanese said calls for assistance on Saturday were coming in at almost one call every minute.
"The worst combination is occurring and it's having a real impact on people."
"It's more difficult to move people in the sort of circumstance whereby they were receiving phone calls one a minute, here, at one stage yesterday," he said. "That makes it very difficult to respond to provide the assistance.
"So I would just reiterate the advice which is there, which is to follow advice of the experts. They're doing their best to keep people safe.
"It's tragic for people. We have seen, unfortunately the loss of life. It is a reminder as well for people to not take risks, to listen to the advice."
He said the work of emergency service workers and volunteers was extraordinary.
"They are keeping people safe throughout the whole region," he said."You have a dire circumstance of flooding in this region, but also the Murray River.
"We're learning as well about what's occurred in Rochester, real concern about Echuca and real concern about all of the towns in the region.
"(There are) challenges that need to be overcome, including the cutting off of roads, make it more difficult to get sandbags around to move equipment, but also of course to move people."
Mr Albanese said the federal government will provide support to local government areas impacted by the floods.
"My heart goes out to those who are doing it tough at the moment," he said.
"The government remains ready to provide whatever support we can and for people to continue to follow the advice of the experts.
"There is (a pathway to financial support), we'll be providing that support for the local government areas that are impacted."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
