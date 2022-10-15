A key road in an out of Axedale has been destroyed by the fast moving flood waters that arrived on Thursday night.
The McIvor Highway on the Heathcote side of the Axedale bridge has been washed away and will require significant work to repair it.
Patricia, an Axedale residents of more than 20 years, said she had never seen damage like it as a result of floods.
"In 2011, we were coming off a drought and the water over the bridge was only a foot high," she said. "This time it went up the road on both sides.
"I haven't seen it like this is the 20 years I have been here. We've seen the water come through and over the bridge but not the damage."
Patricia said a wet autumn and spring meant the waterways were already full.
"We live just the other side of Axedale, two or three kilomteres away, and in August, we had just over 70mm," she said.
"In September, we had 110mm and the other day - the 13th or 14th - we have had 140mm for the October so far.
"(So) this time, there was plenty of water around in these creeks, just slowly trickling along. Then you get that deluge like we did on Thursday. And that was enough."
The McIvor Highway is a popular road for local residents as well as traffic coming from Bendigo and Heathcote.
"Heaps of people use that road daily," Patricia said. "And there's the quarries on the other side. Their trucks run most days. This is a main artery unless they want to go south.
"They would want to have this (repair) done quick. Someone will come together and have a meeting and put together something and get it done."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
