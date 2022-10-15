Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Echuca residents urged to evacuate as Rochester rescues measure in the hundreds

Updated October 15 2022 - 6:59am, first published 6:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 160 Rochester rescues completed as Echuca evacuation ordered

People from as many as 300 properties have been told to evacuate Echuca as peak floodwaters approach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.