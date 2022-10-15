More than 160 Rochester rescues completed as Echuca evacuation ordered

People from as many as 300 properties have been told to evacuate Echuca as peak floodwaters approach.
Authorities hope to avoid a repeat of the 160 rescues overnight in Rochester after people defied evacuation orders.
"People had stayed in homes that would traditionally be dry [in a flood] even though levels were predicted to be higher. They did get higher and they got flooded," Rochester SES volunteer Judith Gledhill said.
"They were trapped in their homes - with the homes being flooded."
Emergency crews are still evacuating people from Rochester.
An emergency warning has been issued for parts of Echuca and Echuca Village for people evacuate immediately.
The Vic Emergency warning says flooding is expected to impact residents who's properties surround the Campaspe River from this afternoon onwards.
Residents in Echuca Village can expect to be impacted over the coming days.
Echuca's evacuation orders came as premier Daniel Andrews visited Bendigo's flood incident control centre, before heading north to towns hit.
"We know Echuca now has a couple of really difficult days ahead," he told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"I'd ask local residents to follow evacuation advice and get out of what is almost certain to be flood-affected parts of Echuca."
The SES expects somewhere between 200 and 300 homes to be issued evacuation orders in the Echuca area.
About 50 properties are expected to experience pressure in Charlton, further west on the Avoca River.
The damage there may not extend above people's floors but streets may be inundated, SES chief operations officer Tim Wiebusch said.
"It's at the lower end of 'major' there, rather than some of the heights we may have seen in January 2011," he said.
Rochester evacuees who spent a night in Echuca will be moved to make way for hundreds more people expected to be displaced over the coming hours.
Those being moved will likely end up at Bendigo's evacuation centre tonight, premier Daniel Andrews said.
He praised emergency services dealing with a complex and unfolding situation.
"It's an absolute sight to behold," Mr Andrews said after touring Bendigo's incident control centre earlier today.
Authorities ordered the immediate evacuation of parts of Echuca and Echuca Village earlier this afternoon.
