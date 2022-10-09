UPDATE: MONDAY, 7am: A woman has been charged after a cyclist died in Woodend.
The 19 year old Fern Hill woman has been bailed to appear at the Bendigo Magistrates Court on October 14.
Police have charged her with dangerous driving causing death.
It follows a collision between a cyclist and a car on Black Forrest Drive at about 11.50am on Sunday.
The driver remained at the scene and assisted investigators from the Major Collision Investigation Unit.
A 75-year-old cyclist, a Gisborne man, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
UPDATE, SUNDAY 4.45pm: Police have confirmed the cyclist has died following a crash at Woodend on Sunday morning.
In a statement, they confirmed the male rider, who is yet to be formally identified, was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but later died.
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined at this stage.
Investigators are hoping to speak to anyone who may have seen the cyclist prior to the collision between the Woodend township and the Shannon Court and Black Forrest Drive intersection.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
UPDATE, 4pm: An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson has confirmed a man in his 60s suffered upper body injuries and was airlifted to hospital following a crash in Woodend.
They said the man was in a critical but stable condition when he was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.
EARLIER: A cyclist has been critically injured in a crash with a car on Sunday morning.
A Victoria Police spokesperson confirmed officers were called to a collision on Black Forrest Drive, Woodend at around 11.50am.
They said the driver was not at the scene when police arrived but she attended a police station a short time later.
The male rider was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
More to come.
Speak up now! Tell us what matters to you ahead of the Victorian election:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.