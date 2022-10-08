Watch and Act and Stay Alert warnings have been renewed and added to central and northern Victorian rivers today.
Residents along the Loddon, Avoca, Campaspe and Murray rivers are being urged to avoid floodwater as levels continue to rise.
A warning issued at 5.22pm yesterday stated moderate flooding was occurring downstream of the Laanecoorie Reservoir.
Despite floods easing in the upper parts of the Loddon River catchment, elevated river levels and minor to moderate flooding is continuing as floodwaters move downstream.
The main flood peak was upstream of Loddon Weir, and further rises are expected downstream of the weir over the next few days.
Major flooding has eased along the river downstream of Laanecoorie Reservoir and minor flooding has eased along the river downstream of Cairn Curran Reservoir.
Moderate flooding is easing downstream of Laanecoorie Reservoir and a flood peak is approaching downstream of Loddon Weir overnight Sunday into Monday.
Residents are urged to avoid the flooded area, be aware of potential hazards caused by flooding and never enter floodwater.
The next update is expected by 11.00am or as the situation changes.
Minor flooding has developed along the Avoca River, with the main flood peak upstream of Yawong Weir.
Further river rises are expected, with moderate flooding likely to develop from Sunday morning at Charlton.
As of 4.15pm yesterday, the river at Charlton was at 4.59m and rising.
It was likely to reach the moderate flood level (5.90m) Sunday morning.
Residents are urged to avoid the flooded area, be aware of potential hazards caused by flooding and never enter floodwater.
The next update is expected by 3pm or as the situation changes.
Moderate flooding is occurring at Barham and is possible at Torrumbarry.
The Murray River at Torrumbarry Weir may exceed the moderate flood level (7.60m) Sunday into Monday.
The river level may reach around 7.70m around midweek next week, with moderate flooding possible.
The river at Barham may reach near 6.05m early next week, with moderate flooding.
The SES has said the majority of flooding impacts are occurring on the NSW side of the river.
Consequences of flooding along the Murray River will vary between NSW and Victoria.
Residents are urged to avoid the flooded area, be aware of potential hazards caused by flooding and never enter floodwater.
The next update is expected by 4.30pm or as the situation changes.
Rainfall during Thursday and Friday has caused strong river level rises along the Campaspe River.
Levels are now easing upstream of Lake Eppalock and in the tributaries of the Campaspe River.
The river is peaking near the minor flood level at Barnadown.
Additional areas of minor flooding may develop downstream of Barnadown from Sunday.
Areas of minor flooding may occur along the Campaspe River from Barnadown to Rochester.
Residents are urged to stay informed, monitor local conditions and remain alert.
The next update is expected by 3pm or as the situation changes.
What you should do:
If you choose to leave:
If you are travelling:
If you stay or if it is unsafe to leave:
Impacts in your area:
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
This is a list of roads to avoid as floodwater has affected the safety of them:
For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
Current Road and Traffic information is available at the VicRoads website at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au
What matters to you at the Victorian election? Have your say right here:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.