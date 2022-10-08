Bendigo Advertiser
Floodwater leaves two people stuck on submerged car near Newbridge

Updated October 8 2022 - 12:53am, first published 12:30am
UPDATE, 10am: A police spokesperson has confirmed they and SES were called to a campsite in Newbridge after a Landcruiser submerged into water this morning.

