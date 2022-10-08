UPDATE, 10am: A police spokesperson has confirmed they and SES were called to a campsite in Newbridge after a Landcruiser submerged into water this morning.
The incident occurred on Newbridge-Bridgewater Road just before 9am.
A man and a woman were on top of the vehicle and have been winched to safety.
EARLIER: Emergency crews are on scene rescuing a person from the top of a car stuck in floodwater on Saturday morning.
A witness has said a man is on top of his submerged car at a campsite near Newbridge.
Police, SES and ambulance are all on scene to assist.
It is believed an air ambulance is also there.
More to come.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
