UPDATE, 5pm: Residents along the Loddon River are urged to move to higher ground as VicEmergency issues a major flood warning on Friday afternoon.
Officals say dtrong river rises are occurring aupstream of Cairn Curran reservoir and in the tributaries of the Loddon River.
Moderate flooding is expected at downstream of the reservoir from Friday evening and major flooding is likely to develop at Laanecoorie Reservoir from Saturday morning.
In the 24 hours to 3.00 pm Friday, rainfall totals of up to 65 mm have been observed across the Loddon River catchment.
No significant rainfall is forecast for the remainder of of the day.
Residents are urged to immediately take actions to protect life and property.
Stay informed - listen to emergency broadcasters and monitor warnings.
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
The next update is expected by 10pm or as the situation changes.
UPDATE, 11.45am: A Watch and Act warning has now been issued for the Avoca River at Charlton.
Minor flooding is expected in the area from late Friday evening, with moderate flooding possibly developing from late Saturday.
The Avoca is at 3.71 metres and steady, but is expected to exceed the level (4.00 m) late Friday evening.
The river level may reach the moderate flood level (5.90 m) by late Saturday.
Residents in the area are urged to take actions immediately to protect life and property, and move to higher ground.
In the 24 hours to 9.00am Friday, rainfall totals of between 10 and 60 mm have been recorded in the Avoca River catchment.
No significant rain is forecast for the remainder of Friday and into Saturday
The next update is expected by 6pm or as the situation changes.
EARLIER: Significant rainfall overnight has caused the Bureau of Meteorology to upgrade to a moderate flood and Watch and Act warning for residents along the Loddon River.
In the 24 hours leading to 9.00 am Friday, rainfall totals of between 15mm and 65 mm have been observed across the catchment.
Rainfall totals of 10 to 1mm are forecast for the remainder of Friday.
The Loddon River downstream of Laanecoorie is at 1.77 metres and steady, with minor flooding occurring.
It is likely to reach the moderate flood level (3.00 m) Friday afternoon.
Minor flooding is occurring at Newstead, while similar scenes are likely to develop along the Bet Bet Creek at Bet Bet late Friday morning.
The Loddon River downstream is Cairn Curran is at 1.49 metres and rising, below the minor flood level.
It is likely to reach the minor flood level (2.00 m) on Friday morning.
Residents are urged to be aware of potential hazards caused by flooding and never enter floodwater.
The next update is expected by 5pm or as the situation changes.
For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
Current Road and Traffic information is available at the VicRoads website at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
