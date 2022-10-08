Two men have been charged in relation to the theft of firearms from a rural property in Dunach, near Maryborough.
The men are accused of gaining access to the property on Ballarat-Maryborough Road on October 3, and ransacking the main bedroom stealing jewellery and antique coins.
It is alleged the pair located keys to a firearms safe located in the bedroom, and stole five firearms.
On October 5, Maryborough Uniform Police spotted two men towing an allegedly stolen vehicle on High Street at Maryborough.
They intercepted and recovered two of the allegedly stolen firearms - a shot gun and a rifle, which were both loaded at the time.
A 33-year-old man and 21-year-old man both from Melton West were arrested at the scene and later charged with multiple offences including burglary, theft of firearm, theft, possess a traffickable quantity of firearms, and theft of motor vehicle.
The 33-year-old man was remanded to face Bendigo Magistrates' Court on January 11, 2023.
The 21-year-old man will face Bendigo Magistrates' Court at a later date.
Following further enquiries, Western Region Crime Squad detectives executed a search warrant at a residence on Peter Place in Melton West on October 6, seizing the three remaining allegedly stolen firearms, consisting of three shot guns.
Police also seized firearm related material belonging to the first two firearms located in the vehicle at Maryborough.
All five firearms allegedly stolen from the Dunach property have now been recovered, along with the allegedly stolen jewellery and antique coins.
Western Region Crime Squad Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Jade Gercovich said these seizures could have a "dramatic impact" on the Maryborough community.
"Illicit firearms are a great enabler of serious and organised crime - they feature strongly in a range of offending such as drug manufacture and trafficking, homicides, armed robberies, extortions, aggravated burglaries, car jackings and family violence," she said.
"We are absolutely committed to reducing harm caused by illicit firearms across Western Victoria. Our team will continue to target firearm-related crime to keep the community safe."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
