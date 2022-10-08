Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Strikemaster launcher unveiled by Thales and Kongsberg Defence Australia set to be produced in Bendigo

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated October 8 2022 - 5:02am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Strikemaster launcher was unveiled by Kongsberg Defence Australia and Thales at a conference in Brisbane. Picture supplied

Thales Bendigo is in line to be the production base for a new military vehicle that was unveiled in Queensland this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.