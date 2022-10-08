Thales Bendigo is in line to be the production base for a new military vehicle that was unveiled in Queensland this week.
Developed in a collaboration between Kongsberg Defence Australia (KDA) and Thales, the Strikemaster launcher is a weapons utility built from the foundations of the Bushmaster.
KDA general manager John Fry said instead of transporting people, the Strikemaster holds two naval missiles that can be fired from the flatbed.
The Strikemaster is designed to be able to undertake land-based maritime strikes.
"Most Bushmasters are protected mobile vehicles designed for troop carrying," Mr Fry said.
"This is a flat bed that has a launcher which allows you to carry two naval-strike missiles and the electronics required for firing of those weapons. It gives us air and sea transportability options, and can drive long distances over challenging terrain.
"The range of a naval missile is 250km. So if you think of the north of Australia, you could have them strategically located on the coastline to reach out a fair way.
"It is of interest to a number of countries who want a maritime strike option on a manned protected and tactical vehicle."
Mr Fry said after unveiling the vehicle at the Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition in Brisbane, there had been good interest in the vehicle.
"We've been thrilled with feedback we have had," he said. "We are starting to get a lot of interest and have picked up some interest internationally."
If orders begin to flow for the Strikemaster, Bendigo will have a major role to play in their production.
"The vehicles are made in Bendigo, components of the launcher will be made in Bendigo and the assembly will be done in Bendigo," Mr Fry said.
"The electronics that go between the missiles, we will be making that in South Australia. The missiles come in a sealed unit to be mounted on a launcher.
"It opens another product for Thales in utility vehicles. Noting the missile is four metres long, the Bushmaster was perfect for our applications.
"We are talking between two to three years to have the system deployed."
Mr Fry said work on the Strikemaster had been ongoing for 12 months following a Commonwealth marketing analysis.
"We know Army are interested in vehicle-based, land-based maritime strike," he said. "It is something genuinely different, new and exciting and relevant in the strategic defence that is going on.
"A number of nations are looking at going down a coastal defence type vehicle and it is cheaper to have two missiles on a truck than it is to deploy or build a ship with hundreds of people on.
"When we looked at options for a more suitable platform the Bushmaster proved perfect for what was needed with space, weight and power. That's the reason we have been able to do so much in a short time."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
