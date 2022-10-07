Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Showgrounds will be transformed in the lead up to the 2026 Commonwealth Games

October 7 2022 - 10:00pm
Bendigo Agricultural Show Society executive officer Ian Furze is excited the Bendigo Showgrounds will host two Commonwealth Games sports. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

The Bendigo Showgrounds will be transformed in the lead up to the 2026 Commonwealth Games as it prepares to host track cycling and table tennis.

