The Bendigo Showgrounds will be transformed in the lead up to the 2026 Commonwealth Games as it prepares to host track cycling and table tennis.
Minister for Commonwealth Games delivery Jacinta Allan announced the two sports - along with their para-sport counterparts - would be hosted at the Bendigo Showgrounds.
Bendigo Agricultural Show Society executive officer Ian Furze said the society was over the moon at the announcement.
"We've been working very closely with the City and the state government on some of the ideas we had that we could complement the Commonwealth Games and assist with the city's progress," Mr Furze said.
"We've been very pleased with the response that we've had and the support that's now forthcoming.
"This is certainly a big event for us and it's going to go a long way to delivering certain aspects of our masterplan.
"Ultimately, our goal is to become the premier events complex outside of Melbourne and this is a big step in that direction."
As part of its hosting responsibilities, the showgrounds will see a temporary velodrome and facilities erected on its oval as well as a new purpose-built facility to be established for the table tennis competition.
"The pop-up velodrome is something that I don't have a lot of information about at this stage," Mr Furze said. "But certainly there'll be services and infrastructure required for that, even though it will be a temporary facility.
"The other aspect is the construction of the new purpose built facility for the table tennis, which has certainly been part of our masterplan to redevelop that precinct into an event space.
"That's going to have great long-term benefits to all of our major events including the sheep and wool show and national swap meet."
The new building is set to be located behind the Bendigo Exhibition Centre and be 3000 square-metres in size. The exhibition centre measures 5000 square-metres.
"We've identified some of our aged pavilions that we don't utilise as well as we could," Mr Furze said.
"The prospect of the table tennis is actually going to replace those buildings with a new structure, which will be purpose built mainly to house enough people to spectate for the table tennis.
"It will be built between the exhibition centre and the access to the railway line. One of the reasons for that is that we're still we're still hopeful that there may be some developments as far as the transport to that area - we'll wait and see what the outcome of that will be."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
