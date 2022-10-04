There's new opportunities for people with disabilities to grow their love of getting out in the garden thanks to a new project.
Bendigo-based organisation Your Path Your Way has partnered with a number of community groups to create a space within the Long Gully Community Garden.
Director and support co-ordinator Justine Barragan hoped the newly built and accessible beds and areas would be a place for NDIS supports to meet and get to know participants.
"About four or five months ago, one of our former participants and now staff members Juanita Miller was an avid gardener and actually came to us with this idea," she said.
"Juanita did a lot of leg work with the Plant Hope project and began looking for community spaces we could use to create this garden.
For the group, it was important to design and create a garden that would be accessible to everyone, no matter what their disability or condition.
"We spoke with My Home and Garden Supports and the owner Andrew came up with the idea of having some beds on legs," Ms Barragan said.
"They won't only help people in wheelchairs access the garden, but also people who may get sore backs when they bend down for too long."
After officially opening on September 30, Ms Barragan said the project had been a success so far.
"We were able to have our support co-ordinators there last week so participants could have a chat and see if they could get some assistance with their own NDIS plans," she said.
"For us, it's about creating a safe space for everyone to come and get to know like-minded people and create bonds within the community and I think we will be able to do that."
Every Friday, support co-ordinators will be at the garden between 10am and 2pm for anyone wishing to get in touch.
But the team is hoping more of the community will be able to assist on keeping the garden up and running.
"We would like to see if anyone would be able to help us keep the ground level and even pave the ground to ensure wheelchairs can safely get around the garden," she said.
Anyone able to help is encouraged to get in contact with Ms Barragan by phoning 0400 622 819 or emailing justine@yourpathsc.com.au
If you'd like to go to Plant Hope, you can find it within the Long Gully Community Garden at the end of Energetic Street.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
