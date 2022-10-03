Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Thousands of children read 2.9 million books in Premiers' Reading Challenge

Updated October 3 2022 - 8:25pm, first published 8:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thousands of young people have participated in yet another Premier's Reading Challenge. Picture by Pixabay

Thousands of young people have been exploring the world of literature with children testing themselves to read as many books as possible in a state-wide challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.