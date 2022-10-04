Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Loddon councillor demands urgent action from VicRoads to slash overgrown roadsides

DC
By David Chapman
Updated October 4 2022 - 6:47am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Overgrown grass along roadsides has raised the ire of a Loddon Shire councillor.

Loddon Shire Council has called on VicRoads to immediately slash overgrown grass along shire roads, with one councillor labelling the situation as irresponsible and dangerous.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.