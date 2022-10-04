Loddon Shire Council has called on VicRoads to immediately slash overgrown grass along shire roads, with one councillor labelling the situation as irresponsible and dangerous.
Councillor Neil Beattie raised the matter in urgent business at last week's council meeting.
He said the slashing program of the shire's C class roads was "way underdone".
"We have T-intersections where you can't see either way and you can't see the signposts," Cr Beattie said.
"The grass in a lot of cases is over a metre high and it is dangerous
"We have a lot of roads in trouble because of the wet weather and potholes, but the added danger of overgrown roadsides is almost irresponsible to let these roads get to this state."
Cr Beattie said Loddon Shire used to have the contract to mow and slash the roads twice a year.
"We don't have that contract any more," he said.
"It's gone out to private contractors to do once a year and it is just not sufficient.
"I think we should make strong representation to VicRoads to get this matter fixed."
Cr Linda Jungwirth voiced her agreement with Cr Beattie in support of the motion.
"It is a very important issue and I hope making contact with VicRoads will actually make a difference to this problem," she said.
