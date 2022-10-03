Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Marong sheep farmers take home Melbourne Show ewe and ram prizes

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated October 3 2022 - 8:16pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judge Scott Mitchell and Georgia Brown with the prize-winning ewe herself. Picture supplied

ONE local family and its flock are coming home from the Melbourne Show with more than one ribbon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.