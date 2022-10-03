UPDATE, 2:45pm: A North Bendigo home has been severely damaged by fire, smoke and water following a Prouses Road fire that began in a bedroom.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said emergency crews arrived at the Prouses Road address in under five minutes to find the back end of the house fully involved in flames.
Fire Rescue Victoria incident controller Luke Waterson said the responding crews ensured there were no occupants in the house when they arrived but there were a couple of pets who were inside.
Mr Waterson was unable to confirm the condition of the animals at this stage.
"Our crews went in under the protection of a fire hose line down an aggressive internal attack," he said.
"Due to the smoke damage and the water damage and the fire spread and age of the house, the fire has destroyed around 50 per cent of the house with the reminder heavily damaged from smoke and water."
Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters quickly attacked the blaze internally and extinguished the fire with the incident declared under control at 1:25 pm, though smoke continued to vent from the building.
Because of the build and age of the home, first responders also followed asbestos procedures to mitigate any exposure.
In addition to Fire Rescue Victoria teams, Ambulance Victoria, Victoria Police, Golden Square CFA and a gas company also attended the scene.
Earlier: Fire has severely damaged a property in North Bendigo.
Emergency services were called to a property in Prouses Road, North Bendigo around 1pm after they received reports of a house on fire.
Upon arrival fire crews encountered a single storey structure with thick smoke bellowing from the roof.
Police confirmed a man was in the house when the fire started, but managed to get out.
The fire is believed to be under control, however smoke is still visible in the area.
Prouses Road has been blocked off while emergency services continue to work.
An investigation into how the fire started remains ongoing and it is uncertain if the blaze is being treated as suspicious.
Police are assisting the occupants of the home with crisis housing.
More to come.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
