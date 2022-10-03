Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Updated

'Aggressive internal attack': fire tears through North Bendigo home

Alex Gretgrix
Lucy Williams
By Alex Gretgrix, and Lucy Williams
Updated October 3 2022 - 5:22am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE, 2:45pm: A North Bendigo home has been severely damaged by fire, smoke and water following a Prouses Road fire that began in a bedroom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.