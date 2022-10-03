Former Bendigo violinist Evangeline Victoria has been recognised for the soundtrack of love she has provided countless couple on their wedding day.
Ms Victoria won a gold medal in the ceremony music category and a silver in live wedding musicians category at the Australian Bridal Industry Academy (ABIA) awards in September.
The awards come less than a year after she set up her business - Evangeline Victoria Music.
"November 1 was my first gig," Ms Victoria said. "It was a good time to start because there were so many postponed weddings and a lot of people wanting ceremony music.
"I hit the jackpot because I was brand new and had availability. I put self out there with my website and social media ad in the first two months I performed at 18 weddings."
Planning for her new business while finishing her university degree during the pandemic, Ms Victoria said the decision to go into solo performances was an ephinany.
"I have always been attracted to weddings and the event space," she said. "Through high school I dabbled in the occasional wedding and loved it but always in a string quartet or working with other musicians.
"It felt restrictive relying on another musician to accompany me. A violin solo can sound empty and not very ambient.
"When I was prepping for a friends wedding I had an epiphany to use backing tracks. The repertoire I had was minimal but I started searching for guitar or piano acoustic accompaniments for song and built from there."
Since establishing her business, Ms Victoria has been working with ABIA to build her brand through client reviews and testimonials.
"They act as directory and are amazing in helping collect reviews," she said. "Reviews are huge when comes people finding a business. I am big on reviewing businesses myself.
"But I loved the support ABIA provided. They don't just take money, they treat you as partnership.
"The support in this industry is amazing, everyone is teammate because there is enough business to go around."
The client-based awards mean Ms Victoria's performances and relationship with newlyweds helped secure her wins.
"To be nominated as a finalist in Victoria was great but to win, I was in disbelief," she said. "I'm so new, I didn't know what to say.
"I am big on customer service and making sure my clients are well looked after and have enjoyable journey. I have to tell a love story with the music and be their biggest fan.
"The Awards for ABIA come from clients and how they rate you. To receive 99.88 percent and win was cool in my first year. I lost the live wedding music category by .05 per cent."
Heading into wedding season again, Ms Victoria has a busy schedule ahead. But she is excited to continue growing her business.
"I feel like I have found my purpose on this earth," she said. "I feel so honoured and blessed by God with this gift to perform at people's happiest occasion. It's something different, special unique and memorable.
"To have been so lucky to start my business at the right time and have the opportunities I have had, I feel grateful."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
