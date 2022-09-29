UPDATE 5.38pm: The EPA says there is no risk to the environment or human health.
Its officers are working with emergency service partners to clean up and manage the spill, the authority said in a tweet.
"Contents of the compromised drum are being transferred to new containers," it said.
UPDATE, 4pm: An advice message has been issued for residents in a number of Bendigo suburbs following a chemical leak this afternoon.
Locals in Bendigo, Golden Square and Quarry Hill have been told firefighters and emergency services were on scene and dealing with a "hazardous liquid spill".
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said approximately 60 litres of product had been leaked in Adam Street.
They said there is currently no threat to the community, but people should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed no one had been taken to hospital.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
The next update is expected by 6.00pm or as the situation changes.
UPDATE, 3.30pm: THE EPA is investigating a leaking 44 gallon drum that triggered a containment operation in Golden Square this afternoon.
EPA officers are on scene and investigating.
The leak released an "unknown chemical", the EPA said.
Officers "will work to identify the chemical and manage the situation to limit its spread and reduce any risk to the public," the agency said in a tweet a short time ago.
UPDATE, 2.30pm: A suspected chemical leak is under control.
Police, Fire Rescue Victoria personnel and paramedics were called to the scene an hour ago after a reported hazardous material leak in an industrial area of Quarry Hill.
Police were able to quickly clear the scene and other emergency crews remained on scene.
They are still there but are understood to be monitoring the situation rather than running an active operation.
A team from the Environmental Protection Agency has also arrived.
Roads throughout the area remain open.
EARLIER: Industrial workers have evacuated a building following an incident in Quarry Hill on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services attended what VicEmergency has deemed a hazardous material leak in Adams Street at 1.35pm.
No roads have been blocked off in the area.
It is not yet clear what the material is or if anyone has been injured.
More to come.
Speak up now! Tell us what matters to you ahead of the Victorian election:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.