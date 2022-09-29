Mental health support will be more available throughout regional Victoria thanks to one generous charity.
A central Victorian womens' charity is giving the region a chance to have mental health training at a reduced fee so they can help others in their communities.
Bendigo's Zonta Club has obtained substantial support from UFS pharmacies to run a heavily subsidised mental health first aid course this October with the group specifically targeting women who would not otherwise be able to afford the accredited course.
Around one-in-five Australian adults will experience a mental health problem in any year, making the training particularly useful for participants who will learn how to provide mental health first aid to friends, family members, co-workers, and other adults.
Suicide is the leading cause of death for Australians up to the age of 44 and this course will teach the vital skills needed to help people struggling with their wellbeing.
Registrations for the course on October 8 and 22, 9am to 4pm, are now open and the club would love to fill all available places.
A Zonta spokesperson said the course typically costs upwards of $250, but the local course will be offered for a nominal fee of $25 which includes full catering for the two days.
Women in who might struggle to fund the regular course fee are encouraged to apply by registering at trybooking.com/CCQNE
Any questions can be directed to Zonta course coordinator Jan Buckland at buckland9@bigpond.com or on 0402 252 494.
Visit mhfa.com.au/courses/public/types for more information on the accredited course content.
And if you or someone you know needs support, contact:
If you are looking for a mental health service, visit betterhealth.vic.gov.auIf life is in danger, phone Triple Zero (000).
