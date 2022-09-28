Bendigo Advertiser
Three central Victorian men face court after alleged firearm thefts

By Alex Ford
Updated September 28 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:34am
UPDATE 3.15pm: The three men arrested for allegedly stealing firearms across the district have faced court.

