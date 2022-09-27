What matters to you at the Victorian election? Have your say right here

CENTRAL Victorians have been urged to help identify issues that matter to them and what they are seeking from candidates at the upcoming November 26 election by taking part in one of regional Victoria's largest political surveys.
The Australian Community Media survey launched online and in today's Bendigo Advertiser will also run across all the organisation's Victorian mastheads as part of a campaign to garner the views, likes and dislikes of regional Victorians in the lead up to the election.
The next four years could be instrumental in solving the major issues facing Bendigo and our survey is a chance to have those concerns aired across the state and in Spring Street.
When you go to vote in the Victorian election this November, you should do it knowing that candidates are aware of what our community needs.
That's what The Advertiser's election survey aims to do - making sure candidates hear what's important to you.
Launching today, the survey is in two parts - ranking issues in how important they are to you, and a short set of simple yes or no questions.
We'll keep the survey open for a month, to get a good cross-section of the community, and then we'll publish the results with detailed local analysis.
In Bendigo, one of the most obvious issues we face is growth, and how we continue to maintain our liveability and the great things that make our city such a great place to live and work, while tackling the challenges posed by rapid growth.
There are concerns about roads, rail, schools, health, heritage, commercial development, employment, housing and green space on the city's outskirts, as our city in a forest increasingly encroaches on its surrounds.
Voters have already raised questions about levels of integrity and accountability, and about leadership as they turn their minds to who they believe should lead our state for the next four years.
Combine that with cost of living increases and worsening housing affordability, and it's clear what the challenges will be for the next government.
There's also questions over how prepared we'll be for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
The Labor Party has incumbents Jacinta Allan and Maree Edwards seeking to continue their representation in Bendigo East and Bendigo West respectively, with the Liberals announcing Darin Schade as their Bendigo East candidate. The party has not yet unveiled a candidate in Bendigo West.
For the Liberals, Louise Staley narrowly holds the seat of Ripon, while Nationals leader Peter Walsh holds the seat of Murray Plains.
The Greens have announced Earl James as their candidate in Ripon, with a focus on easing cost of living pressures, while Bernard Quince will also run as an independent in the marginal seat.
Independent Matthew Bansemer has announced himself as an independent in Bendigo West, and there will be many other candidates announced before nominations close in November, with independents and minor parties expected to feature prominently.
But before we head to the polls - and with pre-polling opening November 14 - candidates need to know what matters to you.
Let us know what you think - complete the survey below and make sure your voice is heard.
