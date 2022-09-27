Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Bendigo voters urged to speak up about what matters to them ahead of November 26 state election

Updated September 27 2022 - 10:25pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What matters to you at the Victorian election? Have your say right here

CENTRAL Victorians have been urged to help identify issues that matter to them and what they are seeking from candidates at the upcoming November 26 election by taking part in one of regional Victoria's largest political surveys.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.