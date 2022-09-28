After 355 games, 245 as a skipper and four premierships, Joel Selwood has called time on his AFL career.
The 34-year-old Geelong great made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, just days after winning the 2022 AFL Premiership.
"Six weeks ago I decided that I would finish my playing days with the Geelong Football Club," he said.
Regardless of the outcome of the grand final, he was adamant that now was the right time to call an end to his time as an AFL player.
RELATED
When asked if the retirement decision made it difficult to play at his best against Sydney, he said his approach to the grand final was simple.
"I played every game like it was my last," he said.
Selwood praised the club, fellow team-mates and family for the support throughout his career.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.