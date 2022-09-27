A Kangaroo Flat man driving a vehicle with cloned plates was arrested in Melbourne after being tracked down on Tuesday.
Chased down by police dog Zeus, the 40-year-old faced court yesterday, following a search through suburban streets.
Police were patrolling Frank Street, Balwyn North, when they observed a station-wagon allegedly speeding around 4am.
The vehicle was followed through a number of streets before it was located abandoned on Wild-Life Parade at around 4.05am.
Police dog Zeus and his handler searched the area and found a man hiding in a front yard of a home in Wild-Life Parade around 4.30am.
Boroondara Crime Investigation Unit members have charged the man with theft from motor vehicle, going equipped to steal, possessing proceeds of crime, possess drug of dependence, unlicensed driving and an unrelated theft of motor car.
The man appeared in Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Tuesday afternoon.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
