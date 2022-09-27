Bendigo Advertiser
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated September 27 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:30am
Scott Darlow (right) and Kathy Chambers performing at Shepparton's Treaty Day Out in February. Picture by Kathy Chambers

First Nations music festival Treaty Day Out hits the Bendigo Showgrounds stage this Saturday.

