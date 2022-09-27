First Nations music festival Treaty Day Out hits the Bendigo Showgrounds stage this Saturday.
Featuring a lineup of top Aboriginal artists Dan Sultan and Briggs, the festival is organised by the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria and is a celebration of Victoria's Treaty process.
The lineup also includes No Fixed Address, Marlon x Rulla and Kee'ahn.
Melbourne-based Yorta Yorta rock 'n' roll artist Scott Darlow, who performed at Shepparton's Treaty Day Out in February, said he can't wait to perform on Dja Dja Wurrung country.
"I'm really excited," he said. "I was at the first one earlier in the year, so I've had a preview of how good a day it is."
Darlow said the festival's two headliners are worth the price of admission alone.
"I was fortunate to see [Dan Sultan] a couple of weeks ago and gosh he's so good," he said.
"Until you've seen him live you probably don't appreciate how good he is, and his band are red hot.
"And Briggs is a king, if you've seen him he puts on a killer show."
As well as live music, the showgrounds will also be home to food trucks, First Nations market stalls and cultural activities for all ages.
A welcome to country and smoking ceremony will start the event, and Aboriginal comedian Kevin Kropinyeri will serve as MC.
The First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria is the state's democratic voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
The festival follows the group's efforts to establish a Treaty in Victoria, which included gathering in Bendigo in December last year to discuss how the process will work.
Head of engagement and communications at the Assembly, Amy Rust, said it's important to break up the serious conversations of Treaty with more of a celebration.
"Treaty's been on the table for 30 years now, but it's quite a politicised idea in concept and means something different to every Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander person you speak to," she said.
"Being able to come at those sometimes difficult conversations with a different angle is another good opportunity for us.
"Treaty's going to be a journey between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people. Educating and exposing non-Aboriginal people to our culture and our struggle, and listening to First Nations musicians who a lot of their lyrical genius is about First Nations matters... is always a positive thing."
Tickets to Treaty Day Out are free for people enrolled with the Assembly, as well as First Nations people under the age of 16. For friends and allies, tickets are $85.
The festival starts at 2pm and finishes at 10.45pm. Visit treatydayout.com for tickets.
