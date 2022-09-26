More central Victorian patients with a disability will go home sooner rather than wait in hospital for their National Disability Insurance Scheme plan under an expansion of a statewide health program.
Bendigo Health will be one of 20 health services to assist patients and reduce bed block around the state.
The state government has expanded its $39 million Pathways to Home program, which transitions patients into home or home-like accommodation while they wait for permanent housing through the NDIS.
The state government hopes the program will free up bed spaces for hundreds of patients - alleviating bed block issues to ease pressure on hospitals and free up healthcare workers and paramedics.
"Bendigo Health supports any initiative that frees up acute hospital beds," chief operating officer David Rosaia said.
"Funds from the state government's Pathways to Home program will be used to expand our existing community care program, supporting some newly-referred NDIS eligible clients with services that will enable them to live in the community whilst awaiting NDIS packages.
"Enhancing our community care program will reduce the need for some NDIS eligible clients to stay in hospital whilst their disability support needs are arranged by the NDIS."
The program, which was piloted in Melbourne over the past year, cut down lengthy hospital stays and freed up 3000 beds, Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said.
The expanded program will now be delivered in 20 hospitals across the state, including in Castlemaine, Albury Wodonga and Bairnsdale.
"We know that the overstay of people with disability in our hospitals is unacceptable," Ms Thomas told reporters on Sunday.
"The average stay for someone in hospital with a disability is around 160 days.
"Concerningly, we've seen people spend more than 600 days in hospital.
"The impact on a person's health and wellbeing is really significant, so we want to make sure that we are supporting people to get back out into the community."
It comes as the opposition said, if elected, it would build a $600 million tertiary hospital with 250 beds and a training facility in Wantirna in Melbourne's east.
The facilities would be on the site of the former Knox Drive-in and include an emergency department, operating theatres, and maternity, oncology, geriatric and radiology services.
-With Australian Associated Press.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
