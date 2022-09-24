The Bank of Melbourne branch in Bendigo has closed due to staffing shortages, with frustrated customers left with little warning.
Gary Brown has been a customer with the bank for 35 years and said he didn't receive any notice.
He said he was told that he could still deal with the bank by going to a physical branch in Melbourne, a statement he called "arrogant".
"The arrogance to just say, if you want to deal with us, you better drive down two hours to Melbourne - it's absolute rubbish," Mr Brown said.
"Not happy Jan, as they say."
READ MORE:
A spokesperson from Westpac, who own the Bank of Melbourne, said they did write to all active customers as part of the standard approach to make them aware of the closure.
"Our Virtual branch have also been calling many of these customers to help guide how they can do their banking based on their personal needs and preferences, one of them being the ability to book an appointment online with the BoM Bendigo team," the spokesperson said.
"While our Bank of Melbourne branch in Bendigo has closed, customers can continue to access many of the same cash services locally via Bank@Post at Bendigo Central Post Shop on Williamson Street or call us on 132 266 to talk to one of our bankers about their options.
"Bank of Melbourne customers can also make cash deposits via our SmartATM at Westpac Bendigo."
The spokesperson said there is a robust process in place to assist employees to find new opportunities within Westpac Group, meaning the majority of employees affected secure a new role and continue their career in the group.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.