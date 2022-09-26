A central Victorian Aboriginal co-operative will welcome a familiar face into the interim chief executive role from next month.
Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-operative (BDAC) has announced Dallas Widdicombe will be returning to the organisation on October 10.
Chairperson Nicola Perry said Mr Widdicombe's appointment would bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role.
"We're thrilled he is returning to BDAC at this important time as we work towards the opening of our new kindergarten and the start of the stage three build with the mixed medical facility," she said.
"Dallas is a real people-person and community-focused Aboriginal leader which is important for us to continue the great work of improving Aboriginal outcomes."
Mr Widdicombe was most recently interim chief executive for Mallee District Aboriginal Services to provide leadership and guidance through a period of transition.
As a long term-staff member of BDAC and proud Dharug man, he was the operations executive director and has also worked as medical director and health and wellbeing general manager.
Mr Widdicombe was also instrumental in BDAC's vaccination and testing programs to protect Community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms Perry said as an "experienced and well-regarded leader", he will help BDAC continue its journey of empowering generations belonging to strong families, culture and community following the resignation of Raylene Harradine.
OTHER STORIES:
"I'm honoured to be interim chief as we work to deliver on our strategy, build a strong team and drive continual improvement to help our community," Mr Widdicombe said.
"I'm excited to be working with the outstanding staff, supporters and partners of BDAC to continue the great legacy already in place thanks to Raylene and I look forward to further helping to improve Community outcomes."
Ms Harradine, who had been in the role for the past nine and a half years, will finish on October 7.
"We wish Raylene all the best in her new role and thank her for her passion, dedication, and commitment," Ms Perry said.
"As her deputy and in the work he has been doing with MDAS, Dallas is well placed to be our interim chief executive and continue our amazing journey of supporting community."
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.