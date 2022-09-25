The cause of a three car collision is under investigation by Highway Patrol as emergency services clear up the scene on Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 12pm on Sandhurst Road in California Gully with the road set to be closed for around 20 minutes.
Police Sergeant Mick McCrann was on the scene and said SES and fire services also responded but no one was trapped within the vehicles.
READ MORE:
There were some minor injuries as a result of the accident.
"A grey Mazda travelling into Bendigo driven by a lady from Benalla, approximately 28 years old, has collided with a stationary Mazda driven by a 50 year old woman from Epsom," Sgt McCrann said.
"And that car has then been pushed into oncoming traffic and struck the red Kia being driven by a 73 year old from California Gully."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.