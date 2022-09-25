Nerves, tears of joy, pure elation and a sense of relief - emotions ran high for the Selwood family at the MCG on Saturday.
Joel's record-breaking fourth premiership for Geelong - and his first as captain - was a day the tight-knit family will never forget.
Joel's father, Bryce, and mother, Maree, were flanked in the stands by Joel's wife Brit and his three brothers Adam, Troy and Scott.
Three of Joel's closest mates from his school days in Bendigo were there as well - John Leyden, Brock Boucher and former St Kilda skipper Jarryn Geary, who earlier in the day did a lap of honour around the MCG with the other class of 2022 retired players.
Together they celebrated arguably Joel's greatest day as a footballer and there's been plenty of good ones.
"We just brought it all together and it flowed,'' Bryce said of Geelong's win.
"It was a bit like the 2007 grand final against Port Adelaide, it was a perfect game for the club.
"We're very happy for Joel. Early in his career it felt like they were going to keep winning premierships, but winning premierships is not that easy."
The way Joel represents himself, and the club, on and off the field is what made Saturday extra special.
"I was just hopeful for him that he could be remembered as being a premiership captain,'' Bryce said of Joel.
"I think he deserves it. The way he leads the team is fantastic.
"It's just the little things he does. He did it with Levi (Ablett) before the grand final, but also every little mascot that goes through the banner each week he takes the extra time to look after the kids, so that experience is memorable not only for the kid, but for their family as well because they'll remember it for the rest of the game.
"Some of the other captains do the same...I know (Collingwood's) Scott Pendlebury is very good at it as well."
Joel's caring and selfless nature was on display pre and post-game.
In an emotional scene as the Cats completed their lap of honour, Joel embraced his friend and Cats' water boy Sam Moorfoot, who was in the front row of the stands.
Moorfoot, who has Down Syndrome, has been a popular member of the Cats staff for seven years.
Joel had no hesitation in lifting Moorfoot over the fence and onto the ground to join in the celebrations.
"Sammy is a special person at the club,'' Bryce said.
"The players realise how fortunate they are and Sammy is a great character.
"Sammy embraces the players and they embrace him.
"Jeremy Cameron is only new to the club, but as soon as Joel got him (Sammy) over the fence Jeremy put his (premiership) medal around Sammy's neck, which was wonderful."
Bryce said Joel's want to include people started at a young age.
"One of Joel's best mates in Prep at St Therese's was a boy with a disability,'' Bryce said.
"That little boy went through with Joel and was a water boy for St Therese's in junior footy.
"Joel has always had a strong link with those that are less fortunate."
To the neutral footy supporter on Saturday the Cats looked home before half-time.
Bryce admitted he was still nervous at half-time.
"So many games this year changed drastically when teams were 30 or 40 points behind, so I thought Sydney were good enough to do that,'' Bryce said.
"Once we kicked the first two goals of the third quarter Sydney needed to break records to win the game and Geelong was playing too well.
"After that I was able to relax a bit and enjoy the game."
The biggest roar of the day came in the final quarter when Joel kicked one of the greatest goals of his stellar career - a banana kick on the run from 45m out.
"It was pretty bloody good,'' Bryce said with a chuckle.
"He had a quick look and a quick glance, made sweet contact with the ball and it sailed through.
"It was a fitting result. The only other thing I was hoping for was that he'd have the ball in his hands when the siren sounded.
"He was actually given a game ball after the game, so I'm sure that will take pride of place in the household."
After the presentations were completed, Bryce, Maree and family had the opportunity to do something they hadn't been able to do in Adam's premiership success with West Coast and Joel's three previous flags with the Cats.
They were ushered onto the hallowed turf to join the Cats' players and staff.
They embraced Joel, had photos taken with the premiership cup and joined in the club song.
"It was nice to give him a hug and have a quiet word,'' Bryce said.
"It was special."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.