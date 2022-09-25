Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Selwood family savours Joel's success

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 25 2022 - 7:13am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce, Adam, Joel, Troy, Brit, Scott and Maree Selwood enjoy Geelong's premiership celebrations.

Nerves, tears of joy, pure elation and a sense of relief - emotions ran high for the Selwood family at the MCG on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.