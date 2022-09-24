Four patients have been transferred to hospital with serious injuries including a child, following a head-on collision between two vehicles in Mincha according to Victoria Police.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Mincha Pyramid Road and McKinnon Road at 9.39am, approximately an hour north of Bendigo
One vehicle rolled onto its roof and two people were originally trapped.
Two middle-aged patients, a man and a woman, have sustained serious injuries and were flown to Melbourne.
From the other vehicle, a nine-year-old child with serious abdominal injuries was also flown to The Royal Children's Hospital.
A fourth patient, an adult woman also from the second vehicle, is being transferred by road ambulance.
Multiple Ambulance Victoria helicopters responded to the scene alongside CFA crews from Cohuna, Pyramid Hill and Loddon Vale.
Victoria Police were also on scene and a spokesperson said the intersection will be blocked for some time with Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives enroute to the scene.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
